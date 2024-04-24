First-ever loyalty program coming to Food Basics

TORONTO, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ - METRO Inc. will launch Moi Rewards in all 275 Metro and Food Basics stores in Ontario later this year. Moi Rewards will allow members to save on their grocery purchases by accumulating and redeeming points in-store and online, and to receive personalized promotions from our two leading food banners reaching 75% of households in Ontario. Jean Coutu Pharmacy customers in Ontario who already benefit from Moi Rewards will be able to accumulate more and redeem faster by combining their purchases across all participating banners.

The Moi Rewards program, an evolution of METRO's original metro&moi loyalty program, has been built with the solid expertise developed by the METRO team over the years and was successfully launched in May of 2023. There are currently over 2.5 million active Moi members in Quebec. Most recently, the 2024 Leger Wow Survey ranked Moi as the most widely used loyalty program in Quebec, with 79% of METRO customers actively engaged with the program.

"We are excited to expand the Moi Rewards program to the Ontario market for our Metro and Food Basics customers. Moi Rewards will be simple to use, personalized, and it will provide customers with great savings and choices in line with their personal tastes.", said Alain Tadros, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer and Digital Strategy.

Metro will withdraw from the AIR MILES® Reward Program and will terminate its Thunder Bucks program later this year to introduce the Moi Rewards program across all its stores. More details on the launch of the Moi Rewards program will be announced at a later date. In the meantime, AIR MILES® will continue to be offered and redeemed at Metro stores in Ontario and Thunder Bucks will continue to be offered and redeemed in Thunder Bay Metro locations.

About METRO Inc.

With annual sales of more than $20 billion, METRO INC. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 97,000 people. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer, and provider of eCommerce services, the company operates or services a network of some 980 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, and 640 pharmacies primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

