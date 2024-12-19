MONTRÉAL, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - METRO INC. ("Metro" or the "Company") today announces that the proxy-related materials for its upcoming Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") to be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, are posted under the Metro's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Metro's website at http://corpo.metro.ca/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting.html.

At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked:

to receive the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended September 28, 2024 , and the report of the independent auditors thereon; to elect directors; to appoint auditors; to consider and if, deemed appropriate, to pass an advisory resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation; to consider and if, deemed appropriate, to adopt an ordinary resolution approving the reconfirmation and the amendment and restatement of the Company's shareholder rights plan; to consider and vote on a shareholder proposal; and to transact such other business as may properly be brought forward at the Meeting.

Date, Time and Location of the Meeting

The Meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (Montreal time):

virtually via live webcast at https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-020-665-625; and

in person at Lumi Experience – 1250 René-Lévesque Boulevard West, suite 3610, 36th floor, Montreal, Quebec H3B 4W8.

Availability of Annual Meeting Materials

Electronic versions of the proxy-related materials, including the proxy and voting instruction forms and Metro's management information circular (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") are available:

on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca;

on Metro's website at http://corpo.metro.ca/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting.html.

Delivery of Meeting Materials

The relevant Meeting Materials will be mailed to registered shareholders and non-registered shareholders prior to the Meeting. However, as Canadian postal services have only recently resumed following the return to work of Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) workers after a national strike, it is possible that, as a result of backlogs throughout the delivery chain, the delivery of the materials to certain shareholders be delayed. As such, shareholders are encouraged to access an electronic version of Metro's Meeting Materials which are available under the Metro's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Metro's website at http://corpo.metro.ca/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting.html.

How Registered Shareholders Can Vote

Registered shareholders are encouraged to vote by telephone, online, by fax or email, as per the instructions provided in the Meeting Materials.

Registered shareholders can also vote during the Meeting. Information as to how to vote at the Meeting can be found in the Meeting Materials.

How Non-Registered Shareholders Can Vote

Non-registered shareholders, i.e., shareholders holding their shares through an intermediary such as a broker or a financial institution, are encouraged to vote online or by telephone, as per the instructions provided in the Meeting Materials.

Non-registered shareholders can also vote during the Meeting. Information as to how to vote at the Meeting can be found in the Meeting Materials.

Shareholders Needing Help

Shareholders that have questions with respect to the Meeting, wish to receive an additional copy of the Meeting Materials or need help to vote, are invited to contact Sodali & Co. by calling toll-free at 1 888 444-0617, if they are in North America, or at 1 289 695-3075, if they are outside North America, or by emailing their request at [email protected].

About METRO Inc.

With annual sales of more than $21 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 97,000 people. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer, and provider of eCommerce services, the company operates or services a network of some 980 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis and Première Moisson, and 640 pharmacies primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca and follow the latest news on LinkedIn.

SOURCE METRO INC.

For further information: METRO, Media Relations, 1 800 463-2190, [email protected]