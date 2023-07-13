Metro grocery store workers poised for strike action across GTA

TORONTO, July 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Unifor has set a strike deadline of 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday July 18 for more than 3,700 frontline grocery workers at 27 Metro stores across the GTA.

"Our negotiating committee is prepared to bargain all day and night to achieve a fair collective agreement," says Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "Unifor members at Metro deserve a collective agreement that not only addresses the significant affordability challenges they face but that also fairly distributes the company's record profits with those on the frontlines generating those profits."



Progress has been made in talks that began on June 26, but major wage, benefit and other monetary issues remain outstanding.

Unifor members at Metro voted 100% in favour of strike action, ahead of negotiations, in the event a deal cannot be reached.



"Our members sent a clear message to the company that if their priorities are not met, and wages and benefits do not improve, they are prepared to take strike action," says Unifor Local 414 President Gord Currie.



