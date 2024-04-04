A sustainable and economical solution is now available to consumers, in nearly a hundred Metro stores.

MONTRÉAL, April 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The grocer Metro and the Too Good To Go app are proud to announce a major partnership, aimed at offering Quebecers a new way to save on their grocery bills, while helping to reduce food waste.

According to Recyc-Québec, 1.2 million tonnes of edible food are lost or wasted each year in Quebec. 45% of these foods are fruits or vegetables. Metro and Too Good To Go are implementing a simple and effective solution to counter this phenomenon, empowering consumers to take action.

Metro and Too Good To Go join forces to reduce food waste and lower grocery bills for Quebecers (CNW Group/METRO INC.)

Quebec residents can now reserve surprise assortments of the day's unsold fruits and vegetables, which are still perfectly good to eat via the Too Good To Go application. Each assortment is sold at only $7.99, for a value of $24.

"With this partnership, we are offering our customers a new way to save by offering assortments of fruits and vegetables at a third of their retail price," said Richard Pruneau, Senior Vice President, Metro. "Too Good To Go adds to other initiatives already in place at Metro to reduce food waste related to our operations."

Since 2022, around a hundred Metro stores in Ontario have been available on the application, and have since saved thousands of kilos of food from waste. Building on this success and following a pilot project in 10 stores in Quebec last November, the partnership expanded to 93 stores, in 13 regions of Quebec. The program will also be deployed in more Metro stores in the coming months.

"We are honoured to be able to announce this partnership with Metro, two and a half years after the launch of the application in Quebec," said Andrea Li, National Director of Too Good To Go Canada. "Partnering with Metro is a major turning point. This will allow us to amplify our efforts to reduce food waste. Together we can make a real difference."

For several years, METRO has implemented various initiatives to combat food waste, such as its price reduction program, which offers 30% discount on products nearing their expiry date, as well as One More Bite, which aims to redistribute unsold products from its stores to people in need through its partners: Second Harvest, Feed Ontario and Food Banks of Quebec. In 2023, around 4 million kilograms of food have been recovered by them.

The Too Good To Go app is available for free download in the Apple App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android . To learn more about Too Good To Go and to find tips and tricks to waste less, follow the TooGoodToGo.can Instagram page.

About METRO inc.

With annual sales of more than $20 billion, METRO inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Quebec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 97,000 people. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer and provider of eCommerce services, the company operates or services a network of some 980 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics, Adonis and Première Moisson, and 640 pharmacies primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca .

About Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go is a B Corp certified social impact company that connects consumers with food businesses to save unsold food and prevent it from going to waste. With 92 million users and 217,000 active partners in 17 countries in Europe and North America, Too Good To Go is the first application to combat food waste in the world. Since its launch in 2015, Too Good To Go has helped save more than 311 million meals, avoiding emissions of 840,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent. According to Project Drawdown (2020), tackling food waste is the key solution to solving the climate crisis. For more information, visit https://www.toogoodtogo.com/en-ca/press .

