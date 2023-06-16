Métis National Council Closes the Market

TORONTO, June 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Representatives from the Métis National Council, including President Cassidy Caron, joined John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group, to close the market and celebrate the continuation of TMX Group's journey to support reconciliation in the capital markets.

About Métis National Council

Subsequent to the explicit recognition of the Métis as one of the three distinct Aboriginal peoples affirmed in 1982 in s. 35 of the Constitution Act, in March 1983, the Métis Nation separated from the Native Council of Canada to form the Métis National Council (MNC) – its own Métis-specific national representative body. It has since then represented the Métis Nation nationally and internationally, receiving its mandate from the democratically elected leadership of Métis governments in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia, the MNC Governing Members.

