Métis Nation of Alberta Statement on Upcoming Visit of Pope Francis to Canada

EDMONTON, AB

May 13, 2022

Audrey Poitras

Canada

"We are pleased that Pope Francis has accepted the invitation of survivors of residential schools to visit Canada this summer, and in particular his plans to visit Alberta. This represents another step down the road of reconciliation following the historic visit to the Vatican in April.

We are hopeful one of the locations Pope Francis visits is Lac Ste. Anne, Alberta because the location is culturally and spiritually significant for the Métis Nation of Alberta and all Indigenous Peoples in the Country.

We look forward to working with the Holy See to ensure our citizens, especially Survivors, will have the opportunity to attend gatherings as part of his visit."

About the MNA

The MNA was established in 1928 to advance the interests of Alberta Métis based on Métis rights, including, the right to self-determination and self-government. The MNA is governed by a democratically elected Provincial Council, comprised of a Provincial President and Vice President and six regional Presidents and Vice Presidents.

The MNA maintains the only province-wide, objectively verifiable and federally recognized registry of Métis Nation citizens living within Alberta. In June 2019, the MNA and the Government of Canada signed the Métis Government Recognition and Self-Government Agreement, which recognizes the Métis Nation within Alberta's inherent right to self-government.

SOURCE Metis Nation of Alberta

