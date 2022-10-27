Métis Nation of Alberta brings back housing support programs for citizens

Supports aim to tackle recent Statistics Canada Census showing over one in six Indigenous people live in crowded housing, among other key issues

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - The Métis Nation of Alberta's Métis Capital Housing Corporation (MCHC) is bringing back home programs for Métis Citizens in several key areas including down payment assistance, home repairs assistance, rental supplements, and student rental supplements. Mortgage assistance is also a new offering this year. This initiative comes under MCHC's mandate to provide affordable housing to low- and moderate-income Métis families in Alberta.

Métis Capital Housing Corporation (MCHC) and Métis Urban Housing Corporation (MUHC) logo (CNW Group/Metis Nation of Alberta)

Down Payment Assistance: For Métis Albertans who make $150,000 or less, MCHC can offer up to a 5% down payment on the purchase of a home to a maximum of $20,000 per successful application.

For Métis Albertans who make or less, MCHC can offer up to a 5% down payment on the purchase of a home to a maximum of per successful application. Home Repairs Assistance: Citizens making $150,000 or less can receive up to $20,000 per successful application for repairs to cover the costs of home repairs and renovations.

Citizens making or less can receive up to per successful application for repairs to cover the costs of home repairs and renovations. Rental Supplement: Citizens can receive up to $5,400 per year towards rent and up to $850 towards a rental deposit.

Citizens can receive up to per year towards rent and up to towards a rental deposit. Student Rental Supplement: Métis students who are enrolled in full-time studies can register to receive up to $200 per month towards rent and up to $850 towards a deposit.

Métis students who are enrolled in full-time studies can register to receive up to per month towards rent and up to towards a deposit. NEW! Mortgage Assistance: Those who have experienced a loss of income resulting in a 50% or more decrease in monthly net income may be eligible for mortgage assistance. Successful applicants will receive up to $5,000 paid directly to lender.

"At The Métis Nation of Alberta, we work tirelessly to make the lives of Métis citizens more meaningful," said Bindu Bonneau, Senior Director of Operations at Métis Urban Housing Corporation & Métis Capital Housing Corporation. "We're fortunate to support everyone in our community, whether they're homeowners or renters. These housing supports have made our Nation stronger, and we will continue to walk this path of prosperity by ratifying the first Constitution for the Métis Nation within Alberta."

Since 2019, the Home Repair Program has served 543 households, the Down Payment Assistance Program has served 426 households, Student Rental Supplement Program has served 75 students and the Rental Supplement Program has served 571 households.

Statistics Canada's 2021 Census revealed that to date many Métis live in inadequate housing, with approximately 1 in 12 Métis (7.9%, or 49,565 people) living in crowded housing not suitable for the number of people living there.

Additionally, approximately 1 in 10 Métis (10.0%, or 62,640 people) were living in a dwelling in need of major repairs, showing a need for housing supports provided through the MNA. These numbers are more positive than those for the wider Indigenous population, but there is still a long way to go to achieve parity with the non-Indigenous population within Canada.

Funding for this program is provided through the Métis National Housing Accord, which outlines the Government of Canada's commitment of $500 million over ten years to support the implementation of a Métis Nation Housing Strategy. This Accord was signed in July 2018.

About the MNA

The MNA was established in 1928 to advance the interests of Alberta Métis based on Métis rights, including, the right to self-determination and self-government. The MNA is governed by a democratically elected Provincial Council, comprised of a Provincial President and Vice President and six regional Presidents and Vice Presidents.

The MNA maintains the only province-wide, objectively verifiable, and federally recognized registry of Métis Nation citizens living within Alberta. In June 2019, the MNA and the Government of Canada signed the Métis Government Recognition and Self-Government Agreement, which recognizes the Métis Nation within Alberta's inherent right to self-government.

About Métis Housing

Métis Housing consists of Métis Capital Housing Corporation (MCHC, incorporated in 2007) and Métis Urban Housing Corporation (MUHC, incorporated in 1982), owned by the Métis Nation of Alberta. They were created to provide affordable rental housing to low- and moderate-income Métis and other Indigenous families in Alberta. MUHC and MCHC maintain and manage rental accommodations, providing housing to over 3,000 residents, almost 900 affordable housing units, in 14 urban centres throughout Alberta.

Métis Housing has successfully provided affordable shelter to Métis and Indigenous Albertans since 1982 and is recognized by funders, partners, and the MNA as an effective, efficient, and reliable provider of housing management services. As non-profit corporations, they are responsible for renting and maintaining the units. This is a responsibility that covers administration and operations.

For more information:

Victoria Belton

Senior Consultant, Media Profile

416-997-5179

[email protected]





SOURCE Metis Nation of Alberta