Métis Governments in BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario call for Clément Chartier to remove himself from all involvement with Métis National Council

SURREY, BC, EDMONTON, AB, SASKATOON, SK AND OTTAWA, ON, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - The Presidents of the Métis Nation British Columbia, Métis Nation of Alberta, Métis Nation–Saskatchewan and Métis Nation of Ontario are calling for Clément Chartier to immediately remove himself from any and all public involvement with MNC and the Métis Nation.

Four leaders that represent four governing members of the Métis Nation issued a joint statement outlining reasons for Mr. Chartier to step aside.

With recent and serious allegations coming to light against Mr. Chartier, the four presidents agree it is in the best interest of the Métis Nation for him to immediately cease claiming to speak on the MNC's behalf.

"While the presumption of innocence is a universally accepted principle, this is the only appropriate action that maintains the integrity of the Métis Nation," said the four presidents in the joint statement. "In this respect, we were deeply troubled to see Mr. Chartier speaking for Métis women at the launch of the National Action Plan to end violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people on June 3."

Additionally, despite repeated requests, Mr. Chartier has refused to convene a meeting of the MNC Board of Governors since December 2018, and the MNC has had no General Assembly since July 2018.

"Métis Citizens are actively being denied their democratic right to elect their leaders," they said in the statement. "Clément Chartier's term as MNC President properly ended in 2020. Mr. Chartier also declared in 2019 that he would not be seeking re-election as MNC President. As such, Mr. Chartier has no remaining mandate as MNC President, and we do not recognize him as the current MNC President."

The MNC Board of Governors will convene on June 22, 2021 to appoint an interim MNC President, as per the MNC bylaws, until an election can be held.

The Métis National Council is made up of democratically elected Métis governments in the provinces within the historic Métis homeland: the Manitoba Métis Federation, Métis Nation–Saskatchewan, Métis Nation of Alberta, Métis Nation British Columbia and Métis Nation of Ontario. Collectively, they constitute the General Assembly of the Métis National Council and its Board of Governors.

The full statement follows.

June 8, 2021

The Métis National Council (MNC) has not held a General Assembly since July 2018, despite the MNC Bylaws, under 6 (b) (i), requiring a General Assembly to be held every 12-18 months. Additionally, and most crucially, the General Assembly elects the MNC President. With a General Assembly having not been held for three years, Métis Citizens are actively being denied their democratic right to elect their leaders.

With no election for the position of MNC President being held since 2017, and the term of office for President being three years, as per MNC Bylaw 8 (b) (ii), Clément Chartier's term as MNC President properly ended in 2020. Mr. Chartier also declared in 2019 that he would not be seeking re-election as MNC President. As such, it is arguable that Mr. Chartier has no remaining mandate as MNC President, and we do not recognize him as the current MNC President.

Furthermore, given the recent serious allegations leveled against Mr. Chartier, it is in the best interest of the Nation for Mr. Chartier to remove himself from any and all public involvement with MNC and the Métis Nation. While the presumption of innocence is a universally accepted principle, this is the only appropriate action that maintains the integrity of the Métis Nation. In this respect, we were deeply troubled to see Mr. Chartier speaking for Métis women at the launch of the National Action Plan to end violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people on June 3.

The MNC Board of Governors also have not convened since December 2018. Unilateral decisions on the governance of the Nation are being taken without the consent and agreement of the Board of Governors. Despite repeated requests to convene a meeting of the MNC Board of Governors, Mr. Chartier has refused to call a meeting.

To this end, the MNC Board of Governors will convene on June 22, 2021. Pursuant to MNC Bylaw 8 (b) (viii), an interim MNC President will be appointed, to serve until the next MNC General Assembly. Representatives from each of the Governing Members of the Métis Nation, (Métis Nation Alberta, Métis Nation British Columbia, Manitoba Métis Federation, Métis Nation of Ontario, and Métis Nation–Saskatchewan), will be invited to establish a working committee to develop an agenda for the upcoming Board of Governors meeting.

The MNC is not an independent governing entity from the Governing Members of the Métis Nation; rather, the MNC is an organization that advocates for the advancement of Métis interests at the national level, at the behest of the provincial Governing Members. There is no MNC without the Governing Members – the Governing Members unite to create the MNC. The Métis National Council Board of Governors consists of the Presidents, or designated representative, of each member association and the President of the Métis National Council who is the Chief Executive Officer.

We, the undersigned, reiterate our commitment to our Nation and our Citizens to secure the rightful space of the Métis Nation within the Canadian Federation.

Acting President Lissa Smith

Métis Nation British Columbia President Audrey Poitras

Métis Nation of Alberta



President Glen McCallum

Métis Nation–Saskatchewan President Margaret Froh

Métis Nation of Ontario

