MetaMinds Partners with BlackBerry to Deliver Smart Education Systems in Romania

BlackBerry® 2FA technology will enable the Government of Romania to deliver Wi-Fi to 4,500 public schools and 1.5 million students

WATERLOO, Ontario, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB;TSX: BB) and MetaMinds (formerly Nova Tech) announced today a new milestone in their partnership that will provide advanced digital infrastructure to students as part of the Government of Romania's National Wireless Campus Project.

MetaMinds, an award-winning technology system integrator and managed IT solutions provider, will implement BlackBerry's two-factor authentication software, BlackBerry® 2FA, to deliver Wi-Fi to 4,500 public schools across Romania.

BlackBerry 2FA delivers user-friendly, high-security authentication that safeguards standards-based services, in the cloud and on-premise, and supports managed and unmanaged endpoints. The superior user experience and best-in-class security delivered by the solution will provide over 1.5 million students and teachers with a trusted collaboration environment that is conducive to greater learning.

"In the age of connected everything, when protecting what you care about is more important than ever, we rely on essential technologies from strategic partners like BlackBerry who wrote the book on secure mobility and online collaboration," said Andrei Cruceru, CEO of MetaMinds. "In collaboration with BlackBerry we are able to deliver on our key strengths for the National Wireless Campus Project, where our joint value proposition is being put to very good use as our country invests in the future for a protected online learning space and connected educational services."

"Smart Education Systems are critical for students to thrive in today's economy," said Adam Enterkin, Senior Vice President EMEA, BlackBerry. "BlackBerry is delighted to partner with MetaMinds to provide students across Romania with the advanced technology they need to securely and efficiently access the resources they require to succeed."

Learn more about BlackBerry 2FA at www.BlackBerry.com/2FA.

