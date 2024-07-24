BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

BlackBerry Executives to speak at upcoming KeyBanc & Canaccord conferences

WATERLOO, ON, July 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced its participation at the following investor conferences:

KeyBanc Capital Markets 2024 Technology Leadership Forum – Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 12:30pm ET

Nathan Jenniges, BlackBerry SVP & General Manager, Cybersecurity Products and Tim Foote, BlackBerry Chief Financial Officer, Cybersecurity and Head of Investor Relations, will join Eric Heath, KeyBanc, for a fireside chat. Register here for the live audio stream.

Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference – Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 11:30am ET

John Giamatteo, BlackBerry Chief Executive Officer and Tim Foote, BlackBerry Chief Financial Officer, Cybersecurity and Head of Investor Relations, will join Kingsley Crane, Canaccord, for a fireside chat. Register here for the live video stream.

A replay of both events will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.

