METALLA ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF BEEDIE CONVERSION, DEBT REPAYMENT OF C$2 MILLION, AND ANNUAL EQUITY GRANT

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla") or ("Company") (NYSE American: MTA) (TSXV: MTA) is pleased to announce that Beedie Capital ("Beedie") has increased their equity position in Metalla with the issuance of 412,088 common shares of Metalla (the "Shares") on February 4, 2025. As previously announced by the Company, on January 13, 2025, Beedie elected to convert C$1.5 million of the accrued and unpaid interest under the existing convertible loan facility between Metalla and Beedie (the "Loan Facility") into 412,088 Shares at a conversion price of C$3.64 per Share, being the closing price of the Shares on the TSXV on January 13, 2025. Following the interest conversion, Beedie now owns approximately 10.3% of the issued and outstanding Shares.

Additionally, on January 31, 2025, the Company made a payment of C$2.0 million to Beedie to reduce all unpaid and accrued fees and interest under the Loan Facility to $Nil as of the payment date. As at January 31, 2025, taking into account the conversion and payment discussed above, the Company had C$16.4 million outstanding under the Loan Facility with a conversion price of C$6.00 per Share, and had C$30.9 million available under the Loan Facility with the conversion price to be determined on the date of any future advances.

ANNUAL EQUITY GRANT

Effective February 20, 2025, Metalla completed its 2024 annual equity grant in accordance with the Company's share compensation plan. Metalla has granted an aggregate of 525,788 restricted share units (each "RSU") and an aggregate of 955,000 stock options ("Options") to certain directors, officers, consultants, and employees of the Company. The RSUs and Options vest in two equal installments, twelve and twenty-four months from the date of grant. Each vested RSU will entitle the holder to receive one Share and each vested Option will entitle the holder to acquire one Share at an exercise price of C$4.41 for a period of five years.

