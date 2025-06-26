METALLA PUBLISHES 2025 ASSET HANDBOOK AND ANNUAL LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

TSXV: MTA

NYSE AMERICAN: MTA

VANCOUVER, BC, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MTA) (TSXV: MTA) is pleased to announce the release of its 2025 Asset Handbook outlining the Company's high-quality gold, silver, and copper production, development and exploration assets, as well as Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource data. Included in the Asset Handbook is the annual letter to shareholders. The Asset Handbook is available on the Company's website at www.metallaroyalty.com.

Brett Heath, President & CEO of Metalla commented: "Metalla is entering one of the most pivotal and promising periods in our history. The quality and scale of our royalty portfolio continues to strengthen, backed by new production, and organic growth combined with increased financial flexibility, strengthened balance sheet, and a clear pathway to long-term cash flow growth. At the same time, powerful macro tailwinds—rising global demand for gold as a monetary anchor and surging copper needs driven by the AI and electrification revolutions—are creating the ideal backdrop for the value of our assets to be realized."

ASSET HANDBOOK

The 2025 Asset Handbook offers an updated in-depth look at Metalla's diverse and high-quality gold, silver, and copper royalty portfolio and the key assets that the Company believes will be the driving force behind its growth over the coming years. In just under nine years, Metalla has built a portfolio of 100 royalties, primarily located in the world's top mining jurisdictions on Tier-1 long-life assets managed by some of the industry's largest and most well-capitalized mining companies. The Company's operating partners have added considerable value through exploration and development which the Company believes will continue to unlock significant potential through new discoveries, reserve and resource additions, and mine life extensions and expansions, all at no additional cost to Metalla.

ABOUT METALLA

Metalla was created to provide shareholders with leveraged precious and strategic metal exposure by acquiring royalties and streams. Our goal is to increase share value by accumulating a diversified portfolio of royalties and streams with attractive returns. Our strong foundation of current and future cash-generating asset base, combined with an experienced team, gives Metalla a path to become one of the leading royalty companies.

For further information, please visit our website at www.metallaroyalty.com.

ON BEHALF OF METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD.

(signed) "Brett Heath"

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information contained on any website or document referred to or hyperlinked in this press release shall not be deemed to be a part of this press release.

Technical and Third-Party Information

Metalla has limited, if any, access to the properties on which Metalla holds a royalty, stream or other interest. Metalla is dependent on (i) the operators of the mines or properties and their qualified persons to provide technical or other information to Metalla, or (ii) publicly available information to prepare disclosure pertaining to properties and operations on the mines or properties on which Metalla holds a royalty, stream or other interest, and generally has limited or no ability to independently verify such information. Although Metalla does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such third-party information is complete or accurate. Some information publicly reported by operators may relate to a larger property than the area covered by Metalla's royalty, stream or other interests. Metalla's royalty, stream or other interests can cover less than 100% and sometimes only a portion of the publicly reported mineral reserves, resources and production of a property.

Unless otherwise indicated, the technical and scientific disclosure contained or referenced in this press release, ‎including any ‎references to mineral resources or mineral reserves, was prepared in accordance with Canadian ‎NI 43-101‎, which differs significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and ‎Exchange Commission (the "SEC") ‎applicable to U.S. domestic issuers. Accordingly, the scientific and technical ‎information contained or referenced in this press ‎release may not be comparable to similar information made ‎public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and ‎disclosure requirements of the SEC.

‎"Inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to ‎their ‎economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ‎ever be ‎upgraded to a higher category. Historical results or feasibility models presented herein are not guarantees ‎or expectations of ‎future performance.‎

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") ‎within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. ‎Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements that Metalla is entering into one of the most pivotal and promising periods in its history; that Metalla has a clear pathway to long-term cash flow growth;; that the key assets identified in the Asset Handbook are the driving force behind Metalla's growth; that the operating partners will continue to unlock significant potential through new discoveries; the expectations generally of Metalla regarding the property owners/operators and the authors of relevant technical reports and studies with respect to the mineral projects in which Metalla has an interest, including without limitation, estimates of mineral resources and mineral reserves and updates thereto, production, mine life, NPV, IRR, costs, drilling, development, permitting, water sourcing, commodity mix and prices, and the timing thereof;‎ ‎future opportunities and acquisitions; ‎future exploration, financing, development, production and other anticipated developments on the properties in which the ‎Company has or has agreed to acquire an interest; ‎future growth, increased share value, cash generation and returns; and Metalla having a path to becoming a leading gold and silver royalty company.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Metalla to control or predict, that may cause Metalla's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: that the period that Metalla is entering may not be one of its most pivotal and promising; that Metalla may not achieve a pathway to long-term cash flow growth; that the key assets identified in the Asset Handbook will not be the driving force behind Metalla's growth; that new discoveries may not occur or unlock significant potential; the absence of control over mining operations from which Metalla will purchase precious metals or from which it will receive stream or royalty payments and risks related to those mining operations, including risks related to international operations, government and environmental regulation, delays in mine construction and operations, actual results of mining and current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans are refined; problems related to the ability to market precious metals or other metals; industry conditions, including commodity price fluctuations, interest and exchange rate fluctuations; interpretation by government entities of tax laws or the implementation of new tax laws; regulatory, political or economic developments in any of the countries where properties in which Metalla holds a royalty, stream or other interest are located or through which they are held; risks related to the operators of the properties in which Metalla holds a royalty or stream or other interest, including changes in the ownership and control of such operators; risks related to global pandemics, including the current novel coronavirus (COVID-19) global health pandemic, and the spread of other viruses or pathogens; influence of macroeconomic developments; business opportunities that become available to, or are pursued by Metalla; reduced access to debt and equity capital; litigation; title, permit or license disputes related to interests on any of the properties in which Metalla holds a royalty, stream or other interest; the volatility of the stock market; competition; future sales or issuances of debt or equity securities; use of proceeds; dividend policy and future payment of dividends; liquidity; market for securities; enforcement of civil judgments; and risks relating to Metalla potentially being a passive foreign investment company within the meaning of U.S. federal tax laws; and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual information form, annual report on Form 40-F and other documents filed with or submitted to the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on the EDGAR website at www.sec.gov. Metalla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

CONTACT INFORMATION: Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., Brett Heath, Chief Executive Officer, Phone: 604-696-0741, Email: [email protected]; Kristina Pillon, Investor Relations, Phone: 604-908-1695, Email: [email protected], Website: www.metallaroyalty.com