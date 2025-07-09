Metagenics®, a Pioneer in Functional Nutrition, Innovates its Gut Health Portfolio with NEW Proprietary 2-in-1 UltraFlora® Probiotic + Multivitamin

With the launch of its breakthrough gut health solution, Metagenics continues its legacy of education and expertise in the gut health and probiotics category

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., July 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- For over 40 years, Metagenics® – the #1 doctor recommended professional supplement brand★ – has been helping millions of people support their gut and whole-body health with its UltraFlora® line of premium and powerful probiotics. Today, Metagenics introduces an exciting innovation within the portfolio: 2-in-1 UltraFlora Probiotic + Multivitamin.

With just one capsule daily, it provides the 24-hour gut support of an UltraFlora Probiotic with the ease and essential nutrients of a daily multivitamin*. This timely innovation helps people streamline their supplement routines—tapping into a growing trend, with a recent survey showing that one in three people prefer a "keep it simple" approach to health.†

Designed to boost whole-body health, energy, and vitality, this new supplement helps prime the gut for better nutrient absorption and delivers daily essential nutrients. Metagenics' proprietary UltraFlora Probiotic + Multivitamin features a targeted probiotic strain to optimize nutrient absorption along with seventeen high-potency nutrients (100% of Daily Value), including active forms of folate and vitamins, and easily absorbed minerals. Designed to start releasing good bacteria in as little as 30 minutes, it provides long-lasting, 24-hour gut support. Aligned with Metagenics' science-driven philosophy, all UltraFlora solutions are formulated with clinically studied, practitioner-grade strains and third-party tested for purity and potency*.

"The UltraFlora Probiotics line has long been an industry secret that I and other healthcare providers have shared with patients to help optimize gut microbiome health," said Dr. Amy Shah, double board-certified M.D., nutrition specialist, and Metagenics brand expert. "Metagenics' new UltraFlora Probiotic + Multivitamin features a highly effective strain and impactful blend of minerals and vitamins that make it simple for people to start a daily routine that supports whole-body health for the long term."

Sophie Rasmussen, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer at Metagenics, said, "We're proud to continue to innovate and offer consumers this new, simple, and effective solution to support gut and whole-body health with UltraFlora Probiotic + Multivitamin." She adds, "In a growing, and often cluttered, category, we are committed to making it as easy as possible for consumers to look after their overall health. Thanks to the strength of our R&D team and long-term partnership with esteemed doctors and healthcare providers, we are able to bring high-quality, science-backed products to market, help people better understand gut health, and ultimately make a positive impact in their lives."

Metagenics, a trusted go-to among doctors and healthcare providers, will debut its UltraFlora Probiotic + Multivitamin with educational social media content created by top healthcare experts, including Dr. Shah, who specialize in gut health and holistic wellness.

About the UltraFlora Probiotics Line:

"Listen to your gut feeling" is more than a saying. The gut impacts digestion, immune health, skin, energy, emotional well-being, and much more. It is the roadmap to whole-body health and wellness. Every UltraFlora Probiotic is formulated with clinically studied, practitioner-grade strains that begin releasing good bacteria within 30 minutes, providing long-lasting, 24-hour gut support*. Additional key gut health solutions in the UltraFlora line include:

UltraFlora Complete Probiotic : This 9-in-1 multi-benefit daily probiotic supports digestion, immune health, energy, skin vitality, metabolism, and more. It features a proprietary blend of nine clinically researched probiotic strains to support whole-body health, plus energy-supportive nutrients (vitamins B1 and B2) and vitamin D for immune system support*.





This 9-in-1 multi-benefit daily probiotic supports digestion, immune health, energy, skin vitality, metabolism, and more. It features a proprietary blend of nine clinically researched probiotic strains to support whole-body health, plus energy-supportive nutrients (vitamins B1 and B2) and vitamin D for immune system support*. UltraFlora Complete Women's Probiotic : This 5-in-1 multi-benefit daily women's probiotic supports digestive, immune, urinary tract, and vaginal health, as well as emotional well-being, to keep the whole body and mind in balance. It is precision-crafted with five clinically researched probiotic strains tailored to a woman's needs*.





This 5-in-1 multi-benefit daily women's probiotic supports digestive, immune, urinary tract, and vaginal health, as well as emotional well-being, to keep the whole body and mind in balance. It is precision-crafted with five clinically researched probiotic strains tailored to a woman's needs*. UltraFlora Balance Probiotic: For those just getting started with probiotics, UltraFlora Balance is the ideal daily probiotic to support and balance gut health—specifically digestive and immune function—for whole-body well-being. One capsule—free of fillers, preservatives, and sugar—is equivalent to 12 servings of yogurt or 15 bottles of kombucha*.

The UltraFlora line — including the new UltraFlora Probiotic + Multivitamin — is now available for purchase at Metagenics.com.

About Metagenics:

With a heritage of breakthrough science, innovative products, unsurpassed quality, practitioner education, and dedicated partnerships, Metagenics has become one of the most trusted health and wellness brands worldwide. For over 40 years, Metagenics has delivered high-quality, science-based nutritional supplements, medical foods, and lifestyle programs to support healthcare practitioners in their efforts to help patients achieve their health and wellness goals. With a focus on global impact, groundbreaking research, and sustainable innovation through B Corp certification, Metagenics aims to make personalized health solutions accessible to all. For more information, visit www.Metagenics.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

★ Based on 2024 study data from independent US survey showing which professional supplement brands are most recommended or sold by healthcare professionals. Professional-grade supplements are those typically sold through HCPs.

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

† This survey of 2,000 Americans was commissioned by Metagenics and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between June 17 - June 23, 2025.

