LONGUEUIL, QC, Nov. 5, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Messier, Savard & Associés group has acquired the Le Mirage golf club in Terrebonne, an exclusive yet accessible facility featuring two 18-hole courses and outstanding event facilities.

The president of Messier, Savard & Associés, Mario Messier, is particularly proud of this acquisition because of Le Mirage's reputation as a gem among Québec golf courses. "It's one of the most beautiful clubs in Québec," says Messier. "Its fairways are legendary, and it boasts a wonderful community of passionate members. What's more, its impeccable event spaces are some of the most sought-after in the province," he says.

The new owners are also thrilled to have Céline Dion on board as a partner. "For 23 years, Céline and her late husband René have been the heart and soul of Le Mirage," says Messier. "For us, Céline's involvement represents a continuation of Le Mirage's beautiful history, which we intend to honour and preserve," he adds.

This investment is particularly meaningful for the new owners, who are passionate golfers and longtime admirers of Le Mirage.

"As we fight the pandemic, our hearts go out to everyone struggling during this difficult time. It's our hope that in a few short months we will be able to return to normal. For us, golf is one of life's great pleasures because it brings together friends and acquaintances," say the four partners: Mario Messier, Serge Savard (who enjoyed a thirty-year career in hockey as a star defenceman and General Manager for the Montreal Canadiens), José Théodore (a 17-season NHL goaltender), and Charles-Félix Messier.

Although Le Mirage had to suspend all its club activities this year because of the pandemic, its courses have been extremely popular with members and guests. The new owners are excited to build on the achievements of Céline Dion's Productions Feeling team and the outstanding Le Mirage staff, under the leadership of René Noël.

ABOUT Messier, Savard & Associés

Messier, Savard & Associés is a private equity real estate firm active in the business community for more than 30 years. It acquires, develops and manages residential, commercial, hotel, sports, office and mixed development projects in both Québec and the United States.

To view comments by Ms. Céline Dion and Mr. Serge Savard to Le Mirage membership, click on the links below.

https://vimeo.com/475663743

https://vimeo.com/475667159

