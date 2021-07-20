OTTAWA, ON, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Dear Canadians,

It was with great honour that I assumed the role of Administrator of the Government of Canada in January 2021. As my tenure draws to a close, I wanted to share with you what I have learned and gained from my experience.

The role of Administrator—and, by extension, the role of Governor General—is diverse. On any given day, this means signing official documents, Orders in Council, letters to Heads of State and more. I also had the privilege of welcoming new high commissioners and ambassadors to Canada during online ceremonies and granting Royal Assent to legislation at Rideau Hall. Throughout my tenure, I worked closely with the staff of the Privy Council Office and the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General, whose professionalism, creativity and dedication impressed me at every turn. I thank them for their continuous support.

I likewise had the privilege of honouring Canadians for lifetime achievements, for bravery, as well as for their talents and contributions to society. On each occasion, I saw the depth of their pride in Canada and how meaningful these moments were to friends and family. These are the moments that will stay with me.

Finally, I have gained a deeper understanding of and appreciation for our institutions and have seen the strength of our constitutional monarchy up close and at work. It has been a reassuring realization, and confirmation, for me. We are fortunate to have these institutional mechanisms in place.

I would also like to congratulate Mary J. May Simon on becoming the 30th Governor General of Canada. I have every confidence that she will excel in her new role and I look forward to supporting her and Rideau Hall staff in my capacity as Chief Justice of Canada. As well, I am proud to continue in my role as chair of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada.

Thank you, dear Canadians, for this opportunity to serve in this way. I performed my duty as Administrator with great pride.

Yours sincerely,

His Excellency the Right Honourable Richard Wagner, P.C.

Administrator of the Government of Canada

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

For further information: Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.gg.ca/

