OTTAWA, ON, June 7, 2024 /CNW/ - On World Food Safety Day 2024, the theme "Prepare for the unexpected" highlights the importance of being prepared and having strong systems in place for food safety.

Canada has one of the safest food supplies in the world thanks to the many measures we have put in place to prevent food safety incidents such as food safety controls and support from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), Health Canada, the Public Health Agency of Canada, and industry to ensure compliance with Canadian regulations throughout the supply chain.

CFIA works closely with provincial/territorial government organizations, municipal authorities, and industry so that we can act quickly and in a coordinated way to keep Canadians' food safe.

At home, consumers can take proactive measures to prepare for the unexpected and protect their families by:

By working together, the Government of Canada, industry and consumers can all play an active role in maintaining food safety.

The Honourable Mark Holland, P.C., M.P.

Related links:

Stay connected

Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Twitter: @InspectionCan

Facebook: CFIACanada

LinkedIn: Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Instagram: cfia_canada

Health Canada

Twitter: @GovCanHealth

Facebook: HealthyCdns

LinkedIn: Health Canada

Instagram: healthycdns

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) touches the lives of all Canadians in so many positive ways. Each day, hard-working CFIA employees – including inspectors, veterinarians and scientists – inspect food for safety risks, protect plants from pests and invasive species, and respond to animal diseases that could threaten Canada's national herd and human health. Guided by science-based decision-making and modern regulations, the Agency works tirelessly to ensure access to safe and healthy food in Canada, and support access to international markets for our high-quality agricultural products. To learn more, visit inspection.canada.ca

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Contacts: Christopher Aoun, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, 613-291-4176; Media Relations: Canadian Food Inspection Agency, 613-773-6600, [email protected]