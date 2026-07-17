Message from the Governor General on the Wildfires Across Canada

OTTAWA, ON, July 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- As devastating wildfires continue to impact thousands of people around the world, my thoughts are particularly with all Canadians who have been affected by this crisis.

To those who have been forced to leave their homes, not knowing when they will return or what they may find, we recognize the courage it takes to face such uncertainty and danger. Your bravery in this difficult moment is deeply felt across the country, and I know you will be met with the full support of Canadians as you navigate the days and weeks ahead.

I also wish to commend the remarkable bravery of our firefighters and emergency responders. Working tirelessly in hazardous conditions, they put their lives on the line to protect lives, property and our precious lands. Their professionalism and selflessness embody the very best of Canada.

While the scale and intensity of these fires test our resilience, they also reveal the extraordinary strength of the Canadian spirit. Together, we will support one another through this challenge and rebuild stronger.

Louise Arbour

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SOURCE Office of the Secretary to the Governor General

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]