Governor General Announces 61 New Appointments to the Order of Canada

OTTAWA, ON, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Louise Arbour, Governor General of Canada, announces 61 new appointments to the Order of Canada, including 4 Companions, 19 Officers and 38 Members. Five appointments represent promotions within the Order.

The Order of Canada is the cornerstone of the Canadian Honours System. Since its creation in 1967, nearly 8 800 people from all sectors of society have been appointed to or promoted within to the Order. The contributions of these trailblazers are varied, yet they have all enriched the lives of others and made a difference to this country.

List of new appointees and descriptions of their contributions

Quote:

"The Order of Canada recognizes those whose contributions help us see our country and our place in the world with greater clarity and purpose. These appointees, from diverse backgrounds and fields, reflect the talent and determination that shape Canada's future. At a time of profound global change, their achievements highlight the strength of Canadians and the values we represent to the world. Together, they remind us that building our country's future is a shared effort that requires ambition and long-term commitment. I am honoured, for the first time as governor general, to extend my sincere congratulations to all new appointees."

Her Excellency the Right Honourable Louise Arbour, Governor General of Canada

Quick Facts:

The Order of Canada is one of our country's highest honours. It recognizes people across all sectors of society who have made extraordinary and sustained contributions to our nation.

The motto of the Order, DESIDERANTES MELIOREM PATRIAM, translates to "They desire a better country."

Anyone can nominate a person for the Order of Canada. Nominations are accepted on an ongoing basis and can be made online at gg.ca.

Governor General Mary Simon made these appointments on April 17, 2026, on the recommendation of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada. A person officially becomes a Member of the Order of Canada on the day the instrument of appointment is sealed with the Seal of the Order of Canada and signed by the governor general.

A Member or an Officer of the Order of Canada can be promoted to a higher level if they demonstrate further exceptional achievement. Nominations for a promotion can be considered a minimum of five years after the last appointment.

New appointees of the Order will be invited to a future ceremony to be invested and to receive their insignia. The dates of these ceremonies will be announced in due course.

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SOURCE Office of the Secretary to the Governor General

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, [email protected]