Message from the Governor General on Canada Day

OTTAWA, ON, July 1, 2026 /CNW/ -

Dear Canadians,

I am extremely happy, enthusiastic and particularly grateful to be celebrating my first Canada Day with you as governor general.

I have known Canada both up close and from afar.

Here at home, I've discovered a wealth of perspectives that are freely expressed--a space where people can innovate, explore and reinvent themselves.

And abroad, wherever I was working, I was always very proud to identify myself as Canadian.

The world is watching the country that we are building together.

A country that shines in many spheres and yet is realistic about the challenges ahead: persistent inequalities and issues that still too often divide us.

We are a country always striving to do better. Our work towards reconciliation and amplifying Indigenous voices is a good example of this, one that has not gone unnoticed on the global stage.

This country is home to great artists, athletes, innovators and scientists, but also to thousands of citizens who reach out to each other and demonstrate our common humanity, compassion and solidarity.

Each of you is helping to move Canada forward and shape our place in the world of tomorrow.

You inspire in me a sense of pride, ambition and confidence.

Whether you're in a remote area, a big city, with family or with friends, let's celebrate together what unites us, not despite our differences but through them: our ability to welcome others, our solidarity, our resources and our great potential.

Happy Canada Day!

Louise Arbour

Governor General's Canada Day Video Message

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SOURCE Office of the Secretary to the Governor General

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]