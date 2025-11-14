OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, I join Canadians across the country in wishing His Majesty The King a very happy 77th birthday.

This year, we proudly welcomed His Majesty to Canada for his first visit as king.

His Majesty shares a meaningful and enduring connection with Canadians, which was clearly visible on the faces of all those who engaged with him. The King's uniting presence was profoundly felt during his Speech from the Throne, when he reaffirmed that the "True North is indeed strong and free!"

On behalf of all Canadians, I thank him for his devoted service and wish him the very best in the year ahead.

Mary Simon

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]