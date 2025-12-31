OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 31, 2025 /CNW/ -

Dear Canadians,

This past year, I witnessed extraordinary solidarity unfold across our country:

In the unity of communities affected by wildfires.

In your unprecedented economic co-operation.

And in the revitalization of Indigenous cultures and languages.

In 2025, I saw Canada as a nation that is courageous, inclusive and committed to building peace.

And through it all, a resounding sense of national pride--like when the entire country rallied behind our Toronto Blue Jays.

The new year promises us more wonderful opportunities to strengthen the bonds that unite us.

I want to thank Canadians across the country for their many kind messages and well wishes while I was in the hospital in the fall.

And I wish each and every one of you joy, health, peace and a happy new year!

Mary Simon

Governor General's New Year's Video Message

Governor General's New Year's Video Message in Inuktitut

