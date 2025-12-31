News provided byGovernor General of Canada
Dear Canadians,
This past year, I witnessed extraordinary solidarity unfold across our country:
In the unity of communities affected by wildfires.
In your unprecedented economic co-operation.
And in the revitalization of Indigenous cultures and languages.
In 2025, I saw Canada as a nation that is courageous, inclusive and committed to building peace.
And through it all, a resounding sense of national pride--like when the entire country rallied behind our Toronto Blue Jays.
The new year promises us more wonderful opportunities to strengthen the bonds that unite us.
I want to thank Canadians across the country for their many kind messages and well wishes while I was in the hospital in the fall.
And I wish each and every one of you joy, health, peace and a happy new year!
Mary Simon
