OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - In many Indigenous communities across Canada, women are the heart of the family. They are the life-givers and the keepers of culture.

The ribbon skirt has long been a symbol of womanhood, identity and resilience. Its colours and patterns tell the story of the wearer, and connects her spirit to the Earth. As an emblem of endurance and strength, it represents the revival of Indigenous traditions and culture after centuries of oppression.

It fills me with joy and hope for the future to see the ribbon skirt being made and worn by a new generation of women, girls and Two-Spirit peoples. This Ribbon Skirt Day, let us all embrace and celebrate the diverse customs that add to the beauty of our nation.

Mary Simon

