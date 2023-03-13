OTTAWA, ON, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Commonwealth Day provides us with the opportunity to celebrate the common bonds that bring us together with the wider international community. It is those longstanding ties that will determine our future, as we strive to promote peace, prosperity and sustainability in an increasingly complex world.

This year is also the first Commonwealth Day since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. We remember today her countless contributions to the Commonwealth and how she was a unifying force for so many. As we approach the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, we look forward to the future, which will bring further opportunities to strengthen relationships between peoples across the Commonwealth.

There are many diverse voices in this world and too often we are defined by where we live, the colour of our skin, the language we speak, who we love, or who we are. We must look beyond judgment and lead with understanding and respect for all peoples. The Commonwealth, after all, is not merely a name, but a goal. A society of nations that work together with shared values and objectives.

I have great hope that by working together we can build a stronger, healthier, more united, more diverse, more peaceful, more inclusive and more accessible world. We owe it to our planet and to our children, the next generation who will tell our story, the good and the bad. On this Commonwealth Day, let us all reflect on what we can do for the future of all nations.

Mary Simon

