Ottawa, ON, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Veterans' Week is a time to pay tribute to the exemplary service and sacrifices of those who served in uniform.

Last spring, I was in the Netherlands to honour the memory of the brave members of our military who helped restore peace in Europe during the Second World War. I was touched by the Dutch people's outpouring of gratitude toward Canadian veterans, whose heroic actions during that dark period changed the course of history and forged a lasting friendship between our two nations. Those who lost their lives and those who returned home--some whole, some scarred, all changed--will never be forgotten.

Through their courage and determination in times of war, conflict and peace, our veterans inspire generations. We have a duty to pass on their proud legacy, to take the time to listen to and share their stories.

To our veterans and their families, thank you for your unwavering commitment to upholding the values we hold dear.

Lest we forget.

Mary Simon

*Veterans' Week takes place every year from November 5 to 11.

