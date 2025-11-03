OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, is pleased to announce that Their Majesties King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden will undertake a State visit to Canada from November 18 to 20, 2025.

While in Canada, Their Majesties King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia will take part in engagements in both Ottawa and Montréal to deepen the ties between Canada and Sweden. Canada and Sweden enjoy strong bilateral relations with robust co-operation in foreign policy, defence and security, energy and climate action, North-North collaboration, and trade and investment.

Sweden is an important economic and security partner, NATO Ally and Arctic State. The State Visit will further strengthen political cooperation and contribute to the diversification of defence and trade relations, deepen commercial ties between the two countries and advance Canada's Arctic Foreign Policy while underscoring the importance of North-North cooperation, including among Indigenous Peoples.

State visits strengthen international partnerships, move shared interests forward and support Canada's larger diplomatic objectives.

A detailed itinerary of events and activities in which the Governor General and Their Majesties are scheduled to participate will be published at a later date.

