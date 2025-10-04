OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Every day, families, friends and members of Indigenous communities mourn the loss of sisters, mothers, loved ones and children who have gone missing or whose lives have been violently cut short or forever changed. Despite their grief, despite the pain and injustices they face, they continue to raise their voices in remembrance and call for an end to this ongoing crisis.

Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people have the right to live in safety and in peace. Progress is being made to address this, but we must do more. We must take action to address the inequities that persist in our society. We must ensure equal treatment, respect and protection for all.

Today, let us stand united in compassion with mourning communities. And let us stand together against gender-based violence.

Mary Simon

