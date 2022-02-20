OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - As the 2022 Winter Olympics Games come to a close, Whit and I would like to congratulate all the athletes for a stellar showing. We would also like to extend our gratitude to the coaches, trainers, volunteers, family, friends and everyone who supported these talented Canadians.

No matter the outcome, Canada was delighted to once again cheer on our Olympians as you quested for gold, silver and bronze. The road to becoming an Olympian is not an easy one. Obstacles included grueling physical work and mental toughness, constantly pushing yourselves to be the best. And, of course, there is the ongoing pandemic, which forced the Olympics to adapt and change. Through it all, you displayed the spirit of ajuinnata, an Inuktitut phrase that means, among other things, never give up!

Although we could not be there to cheer you on in person, we were there in spirit, alongside family and friends at home, as well as so many other Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

Every game, every competition, every event was a chance to face off against the best in the world. And you certainly showed Canada's resolve. We are proud of all that you did, for representing Canada with great honour and respect, and for your demonstrations of excellence.

Go Team Canada!

Mary Simon

