OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, let us honour the police and peace officers who gave their lives to protect their communities and their fellow Canadians.

These brave individuals demonstrated selflessness and commitment to duty in the face of danger. They supported their communities during times of crisis and worked to uphold justice, adapting impressively to a changing world that constantly adds new challenges to their already demanding work.

In May, I was honoured to invest new members into the Order of Merit of the Police Forces. Their stories of valour and service with integrity remind us how privileged we are to have such devoted guardians in our society.

My thoughts and those of all Canadians are with the families, loved ones and colleagues of the officers who have tragically lost their lives in the line of duty.

Mary Simon

