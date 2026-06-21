Message from the Governor General on National Indigenous Peoples Day

OTTAWA, ON, June 21, 2026 /CNW/ - It is an honour to join all Canadians celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day. First enacted by the Right Honourable Roméo LeBlanc 30 years ago, this day invites all Canadians to recognize and celebrate the invaluable contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples.

Today, in Ottawa, we mark the 25th anniversary of the National Aboriginal Veterans Monument. We are reminded of the generations of Indigenous service to Canada. Honoring the courage of these veterans, who defended our freedom while facing injustice at home, is a vital step in our collective journey toward reconciliation.

This spirit of resilience and stewardship, which has protected our country for so long, is deeply rooted in the same wisdom that guides our future. Indigenous knowledge systems, refined by generations living in harmony with the land, provide invaluable guidance for our collective well-being. Indigenous innovation and leadership remind us that we must continue to learn as we shape an inclusive, future-ready Canada.

To advance as a country, we must include all voices and respect the rights and dignity of all peoples. We remain steadfast on this path of understanding to ensure Indigenous and non-Indigenous persons alike can succeed and thrive together.

Louise Arbour

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SOURCE Office of the Secretary to the Governor General

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]