Governor General to attend Canada Soccer's Men's National Team opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto

OTTAWA, ON, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Louise Arbour, Governor General of Canada, will attend Canada Soccer's Men's National Team opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ in Toronto against Bosnia and Herzegovina, on June 12, 2026, at 3 p.m.

She will be accompanied by Raeem Lennoxio Marsden, a student from the Louise Arbour Secondary School in Brampton, Ontario.

Earlier in the day, the Governor General will meet with His Excellency Denis Bećirović, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

June 12, 2026

Morning

Courtesy call with His Excellency Denis Bećirović, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Official photographer only

3:00 p.m.

Opening match of Canada Soccer's Men's National Team

Toronto Stadium

Notes for media:

Photos taken by the Governor General's official photographer can be made available upon request.

Media accreditation for the match is organized by FIFA. The OSGG cannot provide accreditation.

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SOURCE Office of the Secretary to the Governor General

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, [email protected]