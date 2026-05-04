OTTAWA, ON, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - During Mental Health Week, we are reminded of the strength we find in coming together and the deep sense of belonging that can flourish from it.

One of the most effective and profound paths to well-being is through meaningful, healthy forms of connection. When we connect with someone who understands where we are coming from, who has similar lived experience, values, language and culture, then trust and acceptance come naturally.

I recently had the privilege of speaking at the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues. I mentioned how enduring healing starts from within Indigenous communities--through shared culture and belonging. How physical and mental health, intertwined as they are, start at home. That's why mental health approaches like peer support are so powerful. Because healing is strongest when people connect with someone who understands who they are.

Today and every day, Come together, Canada. I encourage all Canadians to reach out--whether it's to someone you know or to someone else in need--and foster the kind of connections that make our country more resilient and supportive for everyone.

Mary Simon

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

SOURCE Office of the Secretary to the Governor General

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]