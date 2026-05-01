OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - As Canadian Jewish Heritage Month begins, we recognize the many positive contributions made by Jewish Canadians to the fabric of our country. Across generations, Jewish communities have demonstrated remarkable perseverance, building lives rooted in faith, culture and a deep commitment to humanitarianism.

This past March, I had the pleasure of investing the Honourable Rosalie Silberman Abella into the Order of Canada--the first Jewish woman appointed to the Supreme Court of Canada. From innovations in science to lasting achievements in the justice system, in education and philanthropy, Jewish-Canadian influence can be seen in every corner of our society.

Yet even as we celebrate these contributions, we must also speak out against the persistence of antisemitism. Acts of hate, such as the violent targeting of places of worship, have no place in Canada, and confronting this behaviour requires sustained education and commitment from us all.

This May, I encourage all Canadians to reflect and engage more deeply with the stories and traditions that shape Jewish life in Canada.

Mary Simon

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SOURCE Office of the Secretary to the Governor General

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