OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Asian Heritage Month offers a meaningful opportunity to recognize and celebrate the diverse cultures, histories and contributions of Asian communities across Canada.

The remarkable achievements of Asian Canadians such as journalist and filmmaker Mellissa Fung and award-winning writer Kim Thúy, whom I had the privilege of investing into the Order of Canada, show us that Asian Canadian influence spans every sector and enriches our society through innovation, creativity and leadership.

I encourage all Canadians to make the most of this occasion by engaging in cultural exchange and advancing mutual understanding. There are many public cultural events occurring this month that are wonderful opportunities to share traditions, stories and perspectives.

By taking an active part in cultural exchange, we can help deepen connections between communities and inspire future generations to embrace diversity with openness and respect.

Mary Simon

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SOURCE Office of the Secretary to the Governor General

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