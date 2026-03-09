OTTAWA, ON, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ - The Commonwealth represents a beautiful diversity of cultures, languages and histories united by shared values of democracy, equality and peace. As a proud member, Canada remains committed to developing the bonds between our family of nations.

Last May, His Majesty The King's visit to Canada underscored our historic connection and unique identity as a sovereign partner in the Commonwealth. In times of uncertainty, these deep roots are vital in stabilizing and nourishing our nation.

For Canadians and all member countries, economic security, opportunity and collaboration are shared goals that we must continue to advance together. Let us continue to stand united as a commonwealth of nations, empowering one another to create prosperous communities that unlock opportunities for all.

Happy Commonwealth Day.

Mary Simon

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]