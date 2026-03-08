OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2026 /CNW/ - The United Nations' 2026 theme for International Women's Day calls upon the people of the world to protect and advance gender equality: Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL women and girls.

As the world changes around us and we encounter more challenges and uncertainty, the urgency of this year's theme is unmistakable.

Recently, during my official visit to Tromsø, Norway, I had the privilege of opening a panel discussion featuring Indigenous women leaders at the Arctic Frontiers Conference, where I highlighted the vital role women play in the well-being of their communities, and of society. For generations, women have been instrumental in keeping languages and cultures alive. As leaders in politics, diplomacy and public service, they bring lived experience and perspectives that inform critical decisions and promote meaningful progress.

On this important day, let us reflect on how far women have come and celebrate what we have achieved, but also renew and strengthen our commitment to the rights, justice and action every woman and girl deserves.

Mary Simon

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]