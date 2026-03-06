OTTAWA, ON, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ - On behalf of all Canadians, it is my great honour to extend our nation's best wishes to all our Paralympic athletes, as well as to their families, friends and coaches as we mark the opening of the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games.

At a time when global events can draw attention beyond the field of play, let us take this moment to recognize the extraordinary courage, resilience and determination of Paralympic athletes. They are not only elite competitors but also powerful catalysts that inspire millions, proving that barriers are meant to be broken and limits redefined through sheer human spirit.

We are tremendously proud of our athletes and are eager to witness the incredible achievements they will accomplish. They carry our maple leaf with grace and grit and embody the very best of what it means to be Canadian.

To our athletes: give it your all, chase your dreams, and know that Canada is with you, cheering loudly from coast to coast to coast.

Mary Simon

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

