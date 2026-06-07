Message from the Governor General on Canadian Armed Forces Day

OTTAWA, ON, June 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, we recognize and celebrate the remarkable members of our Canadian Armed Forces, who serve our nation with valour and dedication both at home and abroad.

Despite the many challenges that demand your attention, you are always there for Canada, and for all Canadians. You continue to lead with distinction and to set an example for others, thanks in no small part to the support of your families, who are the anchor that let you perform at your best.

It has been a sincere honour for me to serve as commander-in-chief of Canada, and I could not be prouder of our Canadian Armed Forces. Every opportunity I have had to wear the uniform has been a true privilege, just as I've cherished every chance to meet the incredible individuals who wear it.

To all members of the CAF, I extend my heartfelt thanks for your service to our country.

Mary Simon

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SOURCE Office of the Secretary to the Governor General

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]