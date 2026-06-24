Message from the Governor General on Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day

OTTAWA, ON, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, in Francophone communities across Canada and throughout the province of Quebec, people will come together to celebrate Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, or as it is now known in Quebec, la fête nationale.

Our country's identity was deeply molded by the richness of Quebecois and French-Canadian cultures.

Growing up in Montréal, I had the fortune of having teachers, family and friends that instilled me with a deep appreciation for our language and shared heritage. And, throughout my career, I had the privilege of working alongside francophones all over Canada.

To all Quebecois, as well as to all communities across Canada proudly celebrating their heritage on this day, I wish you:

A very happy Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day!

Louise Arbour

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

SOURCE Office of the Secretary to the Governor General

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]