OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Black History Month is a time to honour the culture and achievements of Black Canadians who, every day, continue to make remarkable contributions to Canadian life.

This past December, I had the privilege of investing members of the Black community into the Order of Canada. Mary A. Tidlund, an esteemed businesswoman and philanthropist, and Yisa Folasele Akinbolaji, an acclaimed artist and mentor, show us how celebrating inclusion helps our nation grow through excellence in leadership, creativity and generosity.

Last fall, the Canadian Armed Forces delivered a formal apology to current and former members for the harm caused by systemic racism and racial discrimination in connection with their military service. It was a difficult and heartfelt moment for many, but a necessary conversation that showed an ongoing effort to right past wrongs.

This Black History Month, let us renew our commitment to fostering a society where every individual can thrive through mutual respect and opportunity.

Mary Simon

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]