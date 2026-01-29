OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Experience the best of winter at Rideau Hall with friends and family during Winter Celebration on February 7, 2026, from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. This free outdoor festival will include a vibrant tapestry of winter traditions: fun activities, captivating performances and more than a few surprises!

Featuring skating and demonstrations on the newly refrigerated Rideau Hall Rink, live music, hands-on experiences with leading Canadian organizations and activities hosted by embassies, Winter Celebration will delight young and old alike. And while we recommend dressing for the weather, Rideau Hall will also offer warming stations with bonfires, hot chocolate and select indoor activities.

As in previous years, visitors are encouraged to walk or use public transportation to get to Rideau Hall (1 Sussex Drive). A free Winterlude shuttle bus will run in a loop from downtown (Metcalfe Street) to Rideau Hall every 30 minutes between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., with the last bus departing Rideau Hall at 4:30 p.m.

Winter Celebration is presented in partnership with Winterlude and the National Capital Commission.

Please note that Rideau Hall is a working residence; scheduling for all activities is subject to change without notice due to official events.

