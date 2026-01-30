OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 30, 2026 /CNW/ - It is with profound sadness that my husband, Whit, and I learned of the passing of Catherine O'Hara, a cultural trailblazer and acting legend whose creative genius helped define the Canadian artistic consciousness.

Ms. O'Hara was a sparkling inspiration who pushed boundaries and shone a spotlight on Canadian comedy. From her hometown debut with The Second City comedy troupe in Toronto, to her celebrated characters in SCTV, she could embody characters like few other actors. Her unforgettable roles in Beetlejuice, Home Alone, Best in Show and Schitt's Creek cemented her legacy as an icon of pop culture.

A recipient of the 2021 Governor General's Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Artistic Achievement, Ms. O'Hara was widely recognized for her warmth and brilliance. In 2018, her immense contributions were further honored when she was invested as an Officer of the Order of Canada.

Whit and I extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched through her work.

Mary Simon

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

Media information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]