OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Indigenous communities celebrate the repatriation of a rare Métis dogsled model from the Vatican museum.

The historic return of cultural artefacts to Canada by His Holiness Pope Leo XIV is a gesture that honours reconciliation and the tireless work that Inuit, First Nations and Métis peoples have pursued for many years.

For generations, these cultural items were removed from the Indigenous communities that created them. They have now been returned home where they will rekindle the life within our stories and healing journeys.

Seeing this artefact in its rightful place is a potent reminder that the work of reconciliation is worthwhile and produces tangible results. I join fellow Indigenous leaders and all Canadians across the country in celebrating this important repatriation.

Mary Simon

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

