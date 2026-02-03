OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - My husband, Whit, joins me in expressing our sorrow over the passing of Canadian Armed Forces Gunner Sebastian Halmagean, who died while serving in Operation REASSURANCE at Camp Labrie, on Ceri Military base, Latvia, on January 29, 2026.

A young man on his first overseas mission, Gunner Halmagean was supporting the Multinational Artillery Battalion Group as part of the NATO Multinational Brigade Latvia. Last year, he and fellow members were in Newfoundland and Labrador, assisting with firefighting efforts.

Today, as Canada solemnly receives Gunner Halmagean during his repatriation in Trenton, we recognize the tremendous risk undertaken by our nation's military personnel, and the hardships they endure that few of us have experienced or can imagine. He will be mourned by his comrades-in-arms serving abroad and here at home.

We extend our deepest condolences to Gunner Halmagean's family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Mary Simon

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

