OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - On this Remembrance Day, we honour those who gave everything to protect the peace and freedoms we cherish today.

As we mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the 25th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, we remember all the courageous Canadians who left behind their homes and their families to fight for a better tomorrow. They faced the horrors of war, and they endured the silence of loss.

For many of us, it may be difficult to fully grasp the realities of war, especially when we have never known it first-hand. But as Canadians, we owe it to those who fought to make our world a better place to understand the profound cost of their duty.

Today, in a time of global uncertainty, members of the Canadian Armed Forces continue to defend our sovereignty, support our allies and strive for a world where peace can prevail. To our serving members, to our veterans and to their families, we offer our deepest gratitude.

Lest we forget.

Mary Simon

