Message - Farewell to Canadians

OTTAWA, ON, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ -

Dear Canadians,

Today, I conclude my service as your governor general, with gratitude.

From the beginning, I hoped to serve as a voice of compassion and respect--one that reflects the many cultures that shape our remarkable nation.

I believe in the importance of strengthening relationships and deepening understanding among all peoples, Indigenous and non-Indigenous alike.

Reconciliation belongs to all of us. It is not only about acknowledging the past, but also about shaping our shared future. It calls for us to share our stories, to learn from one another, and sometimes to have difficult but necessary conversations. This is how we move forward together, in dignity and equality.

Over the past five years, I have seen historians and educators working together with Indigenous Peoples in developing an inclusive history for all Canadians to discover and learn.

We have faced extraordinary moments--times of uncertainty, but also of resilience and progress. I have seen Canadians come together in innovative ways, strengthening mental health through connection and culture. I have also witnessed many constructive actions, including speaking out against the online harassment and violence that continue to hinder women's leadership.

Throughout it all, I have carried the Inuktitut word Ajuinnata--to never give up, to persevere. That spirit lives in you--in the excellence and generosity I've seen in Canadians everywhere.

Let us keep building bridges of empathy and connection throughout our vast country.

With heartfelt thanks.

Mary Simon

SOURCE Office of the Secretary to the Governor General