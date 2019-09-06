MERX signs contracts with cities of Winnipeg and Airdrie, reinforces Canadian leadership position as e-solution procurement provider

LONGUEUIL, QC, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - MERX Networks Inc., Canada's leading e-tendering service, and part of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF), has just signed two new contracts, one with the City of Winnipeg (Manitoba) and the other with the City of Airdrie (Alberta).

The City of Winnipeg has acquired tendering and electronic bidding options within the MERX-supplied Manitoba Tendering Portal. This agreement will enable the alignment of procurement practices with the Province of Manitoba but will have its own unique URL. As a result, the City will be able to post all construction projects with their relevant documentation and take advantage of Electronic Bid Submission (EBS) and eBonding features that are available on the provincial portal.

"MERX has proposed excellent solutions in our efforts to simplify the bidding process for vendors wishing to do business with the City while ensuring we meet provincial and federal standards and obligations." said Corinne Evason, Contracts Supervisor, Materials Management for the City of Winnipeg. "The high level of flexibility available with the MERX technology ensured a solution that was perfectly configured to the City's specific needs."

The City of Airdrie in Alberta has opted for Pre-RFx, Tendering with Electronic Bidding, Bid Evaluation and Contract Lifecycle Management, all with a view to modernizing business processes through automation and an optimization of technology. This sustainable, cost-effective solution will enable a broader supplier interaction. A second phase in the project will involve Virtual Vendor Product Performance Management (VPM).

"The solution MERX has proposed is sustainable, scalable and aligns with corporate objectives," said Jelena Maric, Manager of Procurement, Insurance and Risk Management for the City of Airdrie, "and in addition, will allow us to leverage the selective competitive process below trade agreement thresholds in order to support local economic development and accessibility."

"We are very pleased to be working with both the City of Winnipeg and the City of Airdrie," said President of MERX, Jean-Michel Stam. "These implementations position us well for further strengthening our position in the Canadian e-procurement business and will help demonstrate to other provinces that there is superior value in standardizing business applications and processes through the use of our configurable commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) technologies."

About MERX Networks Inc.

A subsidiary of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF), MERX Networks Inc. is a leading provider of electronic tendering services in Canada. MERX helps thousands of private and public organizations reduce strategic sourcing costs while improving efficiencies and accountability to stakeholders. For more than 20 years, MERX has helped suppliers find business opportunities within the private and public sector including all levels of government in Canada and the U.S. With hundreds of billions of dollars in goods and services tendered through a global network of over 200,000 suppliers, MERX enables any organization to strategically optimize procurement with a 360-degree perspective of needs, supply and supplier performance. For more info: www.merx.com.

About Mediagrif Interactive Technology Inc.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF) is a Canadian leader in information technology offering strategic sourcing and unified commerce solutions as well as B2B & B2C marketplaces. Mediagrif's solutions are used by millions of consumers and businesses in North America and around the world. The Corporation has offices in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at www.mediagrif.com or call 1-877-677-9088.

SOURCE MERX Networks Inc.

For further information: Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc., André Leblanc, Vice President, Marketing, Toll Free: 1-877-677-9088 ext. 8220, Email: aleblanc@mediagrif.com

Related Links

www.mediagrif.com

