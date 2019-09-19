MERX named Strategic Sourcing solution provider of choice for Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

LONGUEUIL, QC, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - MERX Networks Inc., Canada's leading Strategic Sourcing provider, and part of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF), is pleased to announce a new five-year agreement with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador (GovNL) and the Office of the Chief Information Officer. MERX will supply a world-class solution which includes Tendering and Electronic Bidding options that will streamline the provincial procurement process. The solution provided also enables users from other public bodies to input bidding opportunities and award information for reporting purposes.

The new electronic system to be supplied by MERX for use by Newfoundland and Labrador's Public Procurement Agency (PAA) and the Department of Transportation and Works (TW) is a COTS configuration allowing fast implementation that streamlines provincial procurements. The system will be implemented across the province at the end of November and will resemble the platform MERX developed for the Province of Manitoba.

"This is an industry-proven configurable solution that allows governments to better manage their procurement process," said Mediagrif's President of MERX, Jean-Michel Stam. "We appreciate the confidence GovNL has in us and look forward to helping them increase efficiencies in their procurement process."

About MERX Networks Inc.

A subsidiary of Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF), MERX Networks Inc. is a leading provider of Strategic Sourcing solutions in Canada. MERX helps thousands of private and public organizations reduce costs while improving efficiencies and accountability to stakeholders. For more than 20 years, MERX has helped suppliers find business opportunities within the private and public sector including all levels of government in Canada and the U.S. With hundreds of billions of dollars in goods and services tendered through a global network of over 200,000 suppliers, MERX enables any organization to strategically optimize procurement with a 360-degree perspective of needs, supply and supplier performance. For For more info: www.merx.com.

About Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF) is a Canadian leader in information technology offering strategic sourcing and unified commerce solutions as well as B2B marketplaces. Mediagrif's solutions are used by thousands of businesses in North America and around the world. The Corporation has offices in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at www.mediagrif.com or call 1‑877-677-9088.

