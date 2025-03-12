Merit Ontario for Training Partners with Judith Nyman Secondary School to Enhance Skilled Trades Education

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Merit for Training, a service of Merit OpenShop Contractors Association(Merit Ontario), has partnered with Judith Nyman Secondary School to support skilled trades education by providing heavy equipment simulators, virtual reality (VR) equipment, and access to over 40 online training courses. These advanced tools will be available to students in the Merit Ontario ConstructED Centre. This will enable enhanced learning within the new ConstructEd – A Path to the Trades course, which will now become part of the school's curriculum.

Funded in part by the Government of Ontario and Canada, Merit for Training is committed to providing high-quality construction and safety training courses that strengthen Ontario's workforce. By integrating these tools into their curriculum, students at Judith Nyman will gain valuable experience that prepares them for future careers in the construction industry.

"I am proud and excited to announce our partnership with Judith Nyman Secondary School, Skills Council of Canada, and the Peel District School Board to offer practical pathways into the construction industry," said Michael Gallardo, President & CEO of Merit Ontario. "The exposure to the vast opportunities within skilled trades is invaluable, and the hands-on experience from this initiative will equip students with the skills needed for a promising career in the skilled trades. Partnerships like these are crucial for the growth of our economy and labour force and for the sustainability of our communities."

As part of the Peel District School Board (PDSB), Judith Nyman Secondary School is dedicated to offering hands-on learning opportunities that meet industry needs. With skilled trades in high demand - over 700,000 tradespeople are projected to retire across Canada by 2028 - initiatives like this partnership are critical for encouraging young people to explore and pursue these lucrative and essential careers.

"At Judith Nyman Secondary School, our focus is to equip students with practical skills that align with workforce demands," said Dion Neil, Principal at Judith Nyman Secondary School. "This partnership with Merit for Training and Skills Council of Canada enables us to offer innovative, hands-on training that positions students for success in the skilled trades."

Skills Council of Canada is Judith Nyman Secondary School's lead partner in advancing industry, employer, and government collaborations. This includes driving skilled trades awareness, pre-apprenticeship training, Try a Trade event, and coordinating after-hour skilled trade training programs, ensuring that students have the support and resources needed to develop valuable career skills in a rapidly evolving job market.

Open House Event

To celebrate this partnership, Merit for Training, Judith Nyman Secondary School, and Skills Council of Canada will host an Open House in the Merit Ontario ConstructEd Centre on March 18, 2025, from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, with remarks taking place at 4:00 pm. The event will give students, educators, and industry professionals a chance to explore the new training resources and learn more about the program.

Date: March 18, 2025

Time: 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm (remarks at 4:00 pm )

(remarks at ) Location: Judith Nyman Secondary School, 1305 Williams Pkwy, Brampton ON L6S 3J8 in the Merit Ontario ConstructEd Centre

Judith Nyman Secondary School, 1305 Williams Pkwy, Brampton ON L6S 3J8 in the Merit Ontario ConstructEd Centre Light refreshments will be served

About Merit Ontario

Merit Ontario for Training, offers e-learning and custom training programs for the construction industry. Catering to all employer sizes, Merit Ontario's innovative solutions are designed to meet the dynamic needs of today's and tomorrow's markets, ensuring flexible and effective training and employment strategies.

About Judith Nyman Secondary School

Judith Nyman Secondary School is part of the Peel District School Board, serving students by offering a range of vocational and academic programs. Through hands-on, experiential learning, the school prepares learners for meaningful careers in an ever-evolving job market.

About Skills Council of Canada

Skills Council of Canada is a social impact ed-tech that empowers a network of partners, educators, and employers by offering skills development content, assessments, and robust support resources. Dedicated to bridging education and employment pathways, Skills Council of Canada provides experiential learning opportunities and coordinates industry, employer, and government partnerships to build a skilled and future-ready workforce.

