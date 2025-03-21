Merit Ontario and Judith Nyman Secondary School Celebrate the Successful Launch of the ConstructED Centre

Hon. David Piccini, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development

Hon. Charmaine Williams, Minister of Women's Social and Economic Development

Regional Councillor Paul Vicente (Wards 1 & 5)

Regional Councillor Pat Fortini (Wards 7 & 8)

City Councillor Rod Power (Wards 7 & 8)

Judith Nyman Secondary School Principal Dion Neil and his team

The Merit Ontario ConstructED Centre is a state-of-the-art learning hub, offering students a dynamic and immersive introduction to skilled trades and heavy equipment operation. This groundbreaking initiative includes Heavy Equipment Simulators, Virtual Reality (VR) Industry Experiences, and an LMS-based Online Learning System, all designed to provide students with real-world industry exposure in a safe, engaging, and interactive environment.

"This initiative is more than just a program it's a gateway to possibility," said Michael Gallardo, President & CEO of Merit Ontario. "By integrating advanced simulators, VR experiences, and digital learning tools, we are preparing students for careers in skilled trades in the most engaging and forward-thinking way possible."

The program offers invaluable career exploration, where a Certificate of Completion is a symbol of awareness and commitment to learning. We know how vital it is to prepare students for their future careers. With this new initiative, Merit Ontario and Judith Nyman Secondary School are committed to fostering professional skills in the skilled trades, where together, we're enabling students to:

Explore exciting careers in skilled trades.

Build awareness around workplace health and safety.

Develop the foundational skills required for future success.

The Merit Ontario ConstructED Centre is a direct response to Ontario's growing need for skilled trades professionals. With over 700,000 tradespeople expected to retire in Canada by 2028, initiatives like this are critical in bridging the gap between education and employment.

"At Judith Nyman Secondary School, our focus is to equip students with practical skills that align with workforce demands," said Dion Neil, Principal at Judith Nyman Secondary School. "This partnership with Merit for Training and Skills Council of Canada enables us to offer innovative, hands-on training that positions students for success in the skilled trades."

Merit Ontario extends its gratitude to Ministers Piccini and Williams, Regional and City Councillors, and all industry partners for their support in making this initiative a reality. Together, we are constructing pathways to success—empowering the next generation of skilled workers, builders, and innovators.

About Merit Ontario

Merit Ontario for Training, offers e-learning and custom training programs for the construction industry. Catering to all employer sizes, Merit Ontario's innovative solutions are designed to meet the dynamic needs of today's and tomorrow's markets, ensuring flexible and effective training and employment strategies.

About Judith Nyman Secondary School

Judith Nyman Secondary School is part of the Peel District School Board, serving students by offering a range of vocational and academic programs. Through hands-on, experiential learning, the school prepares learners for meaningful careers in an ever-evolving job market.

About Skills Council of Canada

Skills Council of Canada is a social impact ed-tech that empowers a network of partners, educators, and employers by offering skills development content, assessments, and robust support resources. Dedicated to bridging education and employment pathways, Skills Council of Canada provides experiential learning opportunities and coordinates industry, employer, and government partnerships to build a skilled and future-ready workforce

SOURCE Merit Ontario

Media Contact: Caitlin Cannon, Marketing Manager, 437.992.5585 | [email protected]