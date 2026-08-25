Meridian Credit Union Announces the 2026 Sean Jackson Scholarship Award Winner

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Meridian Credit Union is proud to announce April Zhong as the recipient of the 2026 Sean Jackson Scholarship Award, recognizing her exceptional leadership, academic achievement, and commitment to creating positive social change through community-driven innovation.

April Zhong is the recipient of the 2026 Sean Jackson Scholarship Award

An Engineering Science student at the University of Toronto, April is passionate about combining technology, artificial intelligence, and human-centred design to improve accessibility, independence, and quality of life. Her commitment to creating meaningful social impact led her to found Chess for Connection, a youth-led initiative that brings seniors and youth together through shared experiences and lasting relationships.

Inspired by a senior who shared how chess brought purpose, connection, and joy to his life, April launched the program to help address social isolation among older adults. Under her leadership, Chess for Connection has grown from a local volunteer effort into an international movement, engaging hundreds of participants and mobilizing youth volunteers to foster intergenerational connections in communities around the world.

"April's commitment to creating meaningful connections across generations is an inspiring example of how leadership, compassion, and innovation can come together to strengthen communities," said Sarah Saso, Vice-President, Social Impact, ESG & DEIBR at Meridian Credit Union. "Through Chess for Connection, she has demonstrated the power of bringing people together to address social isolation while fostering belonging and understanding. April embodies the spirit of the Sean Jackson Scholarship, and we are proud to support her as she continues to create positive social impact."

The Sean Jackson Scholarship is awarded annually to a student who demonstrates academic excellence, leadership, and a dedication to community service. The scholarship honours Meridian's former Chief Executive Officer, Sean Jackson, whose leadership from 2005 to 2012 helped guide the organization through a period of tremendous growth while maintaining a strong commitment to community engagement and volunteerism.

"I am incredibly honoured to receive the Sean Jackson Scholarship," said April Zhong. "Building Chess for Connection has shown me how powerful human connection can be in transforming lives and strengthening communities. This scholarship will support my educational journey and help me continue pursuing innovative ways to create positive social impact through technology, design, and community engagement."

Sean Jackson was known not only for his leadership at Meridian but also for his dedication to community service. He volunteered countless hours to charitable causes and played an influential role in establishing the Niagara Community Foundation as a founding director. Meridian established this scholarship to honour Sean's legacy of leadership, service, and commitment to building stronger communities.

By recognizing students like April Zhong, Meridian continues to invest in the next generation of leaders who are creating innovative solutions to social challenges and making a lasting difference in the lives of others.

About Meridian Credit Union

Meridian is Ontario's largest credit union, and one of the largest in Canada. Guided by our purpose, "helping you achieve your best life," Meridian delivers personal, and wealth financial business solutions to over 380,000 Members. Our bold Meridian for Good strategy is aimed at helping people get access to the money and advice they need; plan for a better future that is clean, resilient, and diverse; and be financially confident. Meridian has one operating subsidiaries: Meridian OneCap Credit Corp ("MOCC"). For more information, please visit: meridiancu.ca.

We acknowledge that our operations are located on Treaty 13 lands, the territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, and the traditional territories of the Haudenosaunee and Huron-Wendat Peoples. We also recognize the ancestral and unceded territories of all First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples across Turtle Island. With gratitude for their enduring care for the lands and waters, we remain committed to learning, listening, and building meaningful partnerships with Indigenous communities as we work toward a better future together.

SOURCE Meridian Credit Union

Media Contact: Erick Bauer| Shona Dias | Meridian Credit Union, [email protected]; 416-587-4185